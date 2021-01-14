Evercore ISI Boosts Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) Price Target to C$72.00

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Evercore ISI from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Evercore ISI’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SLF. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Evercore boosted their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Desjardins reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$62.08.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock traded down C$0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$60.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,701,892. The firm has a market cap of C$35.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$57.45 and a 200-day moving average price of C$55.21. The company has a current ratio of 7,033.80, a quick ratio of 6,615.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a twelve month low of C$0.06 and a twelve month high of C$66.44.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.18 by C$0.26. The business had revenue of C$10.03 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Dean Connor sold 14,238 shares of Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.71, for a total transaction of C$807,436.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 118,909 shares in the company, valued at C$6,743,329.39. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,447 shares of company stock worth $3,925,919.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (SLF.TO) Company Profile

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers life, health, wellness, disability, critical illness, stop-loss, and long-term care insurance products.

