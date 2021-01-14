Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Trading Up 5.9% on Analyst Upgrade

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI)’s share price shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $19.00. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock. Everi traded as high as $13.89 and last traded at $13.59. 2,908,353 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 76% from the average session volume of 1,651,684 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.83.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Everi from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Everi from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Everi currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.00.

Get Everi alerts:

In other Everi news, EVP Darren Simmons sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $97,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,953 shares in the company, valued at $505,220.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.75, for a total transaction of $48,750.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 74,672 shares in the company, valued at $728,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 173,750 shares of company stock worth $2,102,463 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Everi in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everi by 181.8% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.06% of the company’s stock.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.08.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The credit services provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $112.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.23 million. Everi had a negative return on equity of 474.12% and a negative net margin of 21.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that Everi Holdings Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino, interactive, and gaming industries in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games, video reel games, Empire 5527, Empire Flex, Empire DCX, Empire MPX, Core HDX, and the Texan HDX; TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, back office systems, and other related equipment.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Receive News & Ratings for Everi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.