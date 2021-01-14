Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) PT Set at €40.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) (FRA:EVK) has been given a €40.00 ($47.06) target price by equities research analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 47.71% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Warburg Research set a €30.00 ($35.29) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. UBS Group set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Nord/LB set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Evonik Industries AG (EVK.F) in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €27.47 ($32.31).

Shares of EVK opened at €27.08 ($31.86) on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €26.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is €24.15. Evonik Industries AG has a twelve month low of €26.78 ($31.51) and a twelve month high of €32.97 ($38.79).

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

