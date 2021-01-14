Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EVKIF shares. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th.

EVKIF stock opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Evonik Industries has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $32.86. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.37.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

