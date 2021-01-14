Excellon Resources (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) Trading Down 2.6%

Excellon Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXLLF) traded down 2.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $2.80 and last traded at $2.85. 48,013 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average session volume of 122,698 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.92.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.60.

Excellon Resources Company Profile (OTCMKTS:EXLLF)

Excellon Resources, Inc is a mining company, which engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It focuses Platosa Mine property. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

