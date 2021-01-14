EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) Upgraded to C- by TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms also recently commented on EXFO. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of EXFO from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of EXFO from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, October 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on EXFO from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded EXFO from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. EXFO has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.86.

NASDAQ:EXFO opened at $3.75 on Tuesday. EXFO has a 12 month low of $2.00 and a 12 month high of $4.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $209.15 million, a PE ratio of -22.06 and a beta of 1.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.30.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11. EXFO had a negative return on equity of 2.17% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EXFO will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in EXFO stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) by 686.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 558,831 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 487,731 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 1.00% of EXFO worth $1,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 9.49% of the company’s stock.

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

