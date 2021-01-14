Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) Upgraded at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report released on Monday, Anlyst Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $57.00 target price on the oil and gas company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $49.00.

XOM has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Exxon Mobil from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Scotiabank raised Exxon Mobil from a sector underperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Truist reissued a hold rating and issued a $39.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Monday, November 16th. BidaskClub raised Exxon Mobil from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 9th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Exxon Mobil from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $48.96.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM stock opened at $48.42 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.63. Exxon Mobil has a 1-year low of $30.11 and a 1-year high of $69.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.73 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.07. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. Exxon Mobil’s quarterly revenue was down 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bernicke Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 6,675 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Exxon Mobil by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 29,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 10,861 shares during the period. Kiltearn Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 8.7% in the third quarter. Kiltearn Partners LLP now owns 2,010,525 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $69,021,000 after purchasing an additional 161,200 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 10.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 38,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.2% in the third quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 31,384 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. 50.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Featured Article: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.