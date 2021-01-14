Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) Shares Sold by Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC

Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC lessened its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 86.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 632 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 3,970 shares during the quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Facebook by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Facebook during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Facebook during the third quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Facebook alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on FB shares. Moffett Nathanson increased their target price on Facebook from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Facebook from $315.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Facebook from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Wedbush increased their price target on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Facebook from $322.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $299.24.

In other news, CAO Susan J.S. Taylor sold 1,134 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.90, for a total value of $310,602.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,428,936.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 44,750 shares of Facebook stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.41, for a total transaction of $11,877,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 1,107,694 shares of company stock worth $304,256,943 in the last ninety days. 14.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

FB stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $251.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,257,484 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,971,148. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $273.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $716.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.66, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.78 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Facebook Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

Further Reading: Derivative

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.