Fair Isaac Co. Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $1.98 Per Share (NYSE:FICO)

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Fair Isaac in a research report issued on Monday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind now forecasts that the technology company will earn $1.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.87. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fair Isaac’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.53 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $9.14 EPS.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The technology company reported $3.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.93. The firm had revenue of $374.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.40 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 18.26% and a return on equity of 98.78%. The company’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on FICO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $502.14.

NYSE:FICO opened at $488.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $502.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $448.32. The company has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a PE ratio of 61.97 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. Fair Isaac has a 1-year low of $177.65 and a 1-year high of $530.95.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total transaction of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,007,446.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,488,637.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

