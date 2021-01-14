Fairfax India (TSE:FIH.U) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.01

Fairfax India Holdings Corp (TSE:FIH.U)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35366 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$10.35.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$9.72 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.35. The firm has a market cap of C$1.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.26, a quick ratio of 0.04 and a current ratio of 0.08.

Fairfax India Company Profile (TSE:FIH.U)

Fairfax India Holdings Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in investment activities in India. The company invests in public and private equity securities and debt instruments in India and Indian businesses, or other businesses with customers, suppliers, or business primarily conducted in, or dependent on, India.

