Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Farmer Bros. Co. is in the business of roasting, packaging and distributing coffee and allied products to restaurants, hotels, hospitals, convenience stores and fast food outlets. The company’s primary raw material is green coffee. Green coffee is purchased through domestic commodity brokers. Coffee is an agricultural commodity, and is subject to fluctuations of both price and supply. “

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Farmer Bros. from $4.00 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th.

FARM stock opened at $5.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.12. Farmer Bros. has a 52 week low of $3.40 and a 52 week high of $15.08. The stock has a market cap of $98.22 million, a P/E ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Farmer Bros. (NASDAQ:FARM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.21). Farmer Bros. had a negative return on equity of 11.91% and a negative net margin of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $97.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.84 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Farmer Bros. will post -0.76 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its position in Farmer Bros. by 35.4% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 411,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,818,000 after acquiring an additional 107,583 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Farmer Bros. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 301,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Farmer Bros. by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 173,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in Farmer Bros. in the second quarter worth $1,865,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Farmer Bros. by 13.6% in the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 143,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Farmer Bros. Company Profile

Farmer Bros. Co engages in the manufacture, wholesale, and distribution of coffee, tea, and culinary products in the United States. The company offers roast and ground coffee; frozen liquid coffee; flavoured and unflavoured iced and hot teas; culinary products, including gelatins and puddings, soup bases, dressings, gravy and sauce mixes, pancake and biscuit mixes, jellies and preserves, and coffee-related products, such as coffee filters, sugar, and creamers; spices; and other beverages comprising cappuccino, cocoa, granitas, and concentrated and ready-to-drink cold brew and iced coffee.

