FAST Acquisition (NYSE:FST) Stock Price Up 1.3%

FAST Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:FST)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.49 and last traded at $10.46. Approximately 551,285 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 104% from the average daily volume of 270,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.33.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

In other news, major shareholder Glazer Capital, Llc sold 2,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.70, for a total transaction of $27,830.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 66,408 shares of company stock worth $680,513 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

FAST Acquisition Corp. intends to effect a merger, stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in restaurant, hospitality, and related sectors in North America. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

