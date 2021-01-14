Ferro (NYSE:FOE) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferro (NYSE:FOE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $18.00 price target on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “FERRO CORP. is a worldwide producer of specialty materials for industry by organic and inorganic chemistry. It operates in 21 countries worldwide. Ferro produces a variety of specialty coatings, colors, ceramics, plastics, chemicals, and related products and services. Ferro’s most important product is frit produced for use in porcelain enamels and ceramic glazes. Ferro specialty materials require a high degree of technical service on an individual customer basis. “

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ferro from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

NYSE:FOE opened at $15.97 on Monday. Ferro has a 12 month low of $7.52 and a 12 month high of $16.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.12, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.25.

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Ferro had a positive return on equity of 16.41% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.78 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Ferro will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Ferro by 732.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,219 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 7,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Ferro during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Ferro by 32.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Ferro in the third quarter worth $161,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in Ferro in the 3rd quarter valued at $253,000. 92.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ferro Company Profile

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

