Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Investment analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 4,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

