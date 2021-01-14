Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) Research Coverage Started at CIBC

Posted by on Jan 14th, 2021

Investment analysts at CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF) in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on FRRPF. TD Securities raised their target price on Fiera Capital from $12.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Scotiabank cut their target price on Fiera Capital from $13.00 to $11.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Fiera Capital from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiera Capital has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FRRPF traded up $0.05 on Thursday, reaching $9.11. 4,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,205. Fiera Capital has a 52 week low of $4.97 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.87.

About Fiera Capital

Fiera Capital Corporation is an employee owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional investors, mutual funds, charitable organizations, and private clients. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios. The firm also launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds and income trusts for its clients.

Recommended Story: Gap Up Stocks

The Fly

Analyst Recommendations for Fiera Capital (OTCMKTS:FRRPF)

Receive News & Ratings for Fiera Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiera Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.