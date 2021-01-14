Financial Survey: Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) vs. VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI)

Conversion Labs (NASDAQ:CVLB) and VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Conversion Labs and VirTra’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Conversion Labs -95.36% N/A -761.95% VirTra -0.64% -1.21% -0.66%

Conversion Labs has a beta of 1.37, indicating that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of VirTra shares are held by institutional investors. 27.9% of Conversion Labs shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of VirTra shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Conversion Labs and VirTra’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Conversion Labs $12.47 million 13.14 -$3.14 million N/A N/A VirTra $18.71 million 1.73 -$80,000.00 ($0.01) -417.00

VirTra has higher revenue and earnings than Conversion Labs.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Conversion Labs and VirTra, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Conversion Labs 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00

Conversion Labs currently has a consensus price target of $15.00, indicating a potential upside of 112.16%. VirTra has a consensus price target of $6.00, indicating a potential upside of 43.88%. Given Conversion Labs’ higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Conversion Labs is more favorable than VirTra.

Summary

Conversion Labs beats VirTra on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Conversion Labs Company Profile

Conversion Labs, Inc. engages in the manufacturing, distribution, and sale of natural immune support products containing proprietary yeast beta glucans. Its products are oral intake tablets and topical creams, and gels for skin application. It operates through the Finished Cosmetic Products and Nutraceutical and Cosmetic Additives segments. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

VirTra Company Profile

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and civilian worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen based simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also offers V-Author, a software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; Simulated Recoil Kits, a range of realistic and reliable simulated recoil kits/weapons; and Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training. In addition, the company provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to each, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

