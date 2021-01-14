Financial Survey: Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) vs. Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD)

Mobiquity Technologies (OTCMKTS:MOBQD) and Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mobiquity Technologies $9.72 million 3.05 -$43.75 million N/A N/A Travelzoo $111.41 million 1.04 $4.16 million $0.34 30.26

Travelzoo has higher revenue and earnings than Mobiquity Technologies.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

29.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.9% of Mobiquity Technologies shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 55.6% of Travelzoo shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Mobiquity Technologies has a beta of 0.92, suggesting that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Travelzoo has a beta of 2.06, suggesting that its share price is 106% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mobiquity Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A Travelzoo 0 1 1 0 2.50

Travelzoo has a consensus target price of $11.25, indicating a potential upside of 9.33%. Given Travelzoo’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Travelzoo is more favorable than Mobiquity Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares Mobiquity Technologies and Travelzoo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mobiquity Technologies -272.59% -980.24% -125.73% Travelzoo -16.47% -103.25% -10.98%

Summary

Travelzoo beats Mobiquity Technologies on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Mobiquity Technologies Company Profile

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc. engages in the provision of mobile advertising network. It focuses on driving awareness and foot-traffic throughout its indoor mall-based beacon network. The company was founded by Dean L. Julia, Scott J. Novack, and Michael D. Trepeta in March 1998 and is headquartered in Shoreham, NY.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service. The company also operates the Travelzoo Network, a network of third-party Websites that list travel deals published by the company; and Local Deals and Getaway listings, which allow its members to purchase vouchers for deals from local businesses, such as spas, hotels, and restaurants. It serves airlines, hotels, cruise lines, vacations packagers, tour operators, destinations, car rental companies, travel agents, theater and performing arts groups, restaurants, spas, and activity companies. Travelzoo Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

