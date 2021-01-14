Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.20.

About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)

Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) develops, produces, and markets biometric systems and technologies. Its biometric systems include sensors, algorithms, software, and packaging technologies. The company offers biometric solutions for smartphones and tablets; smart cards; door locks; vehicles; Internet of Thing (IoT); and the automotive industry.

