Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) Receives “Sell” Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group restated their sell rating on shares of Fingerprint Cards AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:FGRRF) in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS FGRRF traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.03. 700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 933. Fingerprint Cards AB has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $2.20.
About Fingerprint Cards AB (publ)
