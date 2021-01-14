First Busey Co. (BUSE) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 21st

First Busey Co. (NASDAQ:BUSE) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, January 12th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.23 per share by the bank on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. This is a boost from First Busey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

First Busey has raised its dividend payment by 22.2% over the last three years.

Shares of BUSE stock opened at $23.21 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.60 and a 200-day moving average of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.85. First Busey has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $27.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.13.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $102.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.48 million. First Busey had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 8.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Busey will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BUSE. B. Riley increased their price objective on First Busey from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. TheStreet upgraded First Busey from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut First Busey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of First Busey from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

About First Busey

First Busey Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Busey Bank that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individual, corporate, institutional, and governmental customers in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Banking, Remittance Processing, and Wealth Management.

