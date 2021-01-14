First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 266.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,681 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $1,954,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,335,000. Courier Capital LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 279.0% in the third quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 246,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,089,000 after acquiring an additional 181,246 shares during the period. Perkins Coie Trust Co boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 277.2% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 133,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,653,000 after purchasing an additional 98,222 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 151.1% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 160,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,567,000 after purchasing an additional 96,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 209.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 99,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,870,000 after purchasing an additional 67,556 shares during the period.

IJK stock opened at $76.28 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.48. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $36.37 and a 52 week high of $77.19.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

