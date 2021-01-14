First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,405 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,090 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,866,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 72,116.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,233,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $803,605,000 after acquiring an additional 10,218,923 shares during the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 89.6% in the 2nd quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 40,956 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 30.0% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 9,663 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $759,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 2nd quarter worth $975,000.

NYSEARCA VNQ opened at $83.16 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.66. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

