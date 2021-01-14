First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,610 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Waste Management in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Waste Management in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Waste Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Waste Management by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 370 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Waste Management from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Waste Management from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Waste Management from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $117.07.

In other news, EVP John J. Morris sold 23,803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total transaction of $2,775,191.77. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 99,437 shares in the company, valued at $11,593,359.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 9,442 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.43, for a total value of $1,108,774.06. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 23,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,735,649.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 103,070 shares of company stock worth $12,360,123. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $116.21 on Thursday. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $49.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.61.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, December 14th that permits the company to buyback $1.35 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to reacquire up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a dividend of $0.545 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.55%.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

