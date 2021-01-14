First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 4,137 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,263 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 4,137 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $3,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Xcel Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 24.4% in the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 12,763 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,840,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walmart by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,337 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. BTR Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,480 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $646,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. raised its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 8,586 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,238,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 1,588,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.23, for a total transaction of $229,130,268.35. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,215,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $463,842,381.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Judith J. Mckenna sold 10,000 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.49, for a total value of $1,504,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,390,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,376,288,395 over the last ninety days. 50.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $147.45 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $147.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $139.61. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $102.00 and a 1-year high of $153.66. The stock has a market cap of $417.18 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.16. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. The company had revenue of $134.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $170.00 target price on Walmart and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. BidaskClub cut Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Walmart from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.82.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, asda.com, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

