First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) Declares $0.07 Monthly Dividend

First Eagle Senior Loan Fund (NASDAQ:FSLF) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 15th.

Shares of NASDAQ FSLF traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $14.35. 9,250 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 28,794. First Eagle Senior Loan Fund has a one year low of $8.85 and a one year high of $15.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.78.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 8,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $125,396.55.

