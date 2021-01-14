First Hawaiian Bank Decreases Stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its holdings in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,502 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,744 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PulteGroup by 127.3% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 2,060,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $95,402,000 after buying an additional 1,154,229 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $37,245,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,885,732 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,059,381,000 after purchasing an additional 708,439 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PulteGroup by 42.5% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,367,124 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $107,159,000 after purchasing an additional 705,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC purchased a new stake in PulteGroup during the third quarter worth $31,389,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Get PulteGroup alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on PHM shares. Bank of America downgraded PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on PulteGroup from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Barclays upgraded PulteGroup from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.93.

PulteGroup stock opened at $42.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.04, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.16. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.12 and a 52 week high of $49.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 4.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 15th. This is a positive change from PulteGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. PulteGroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.05%.

In other news, EVP Todd N. Sheldon purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.49 per share, for a total transaction of $207,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 63,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,626,856.37. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for PulteGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PulteGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.