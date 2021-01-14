First Hawaiian Bank Has $1.29 Million Stock Holdings in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 36,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,245 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Ally Financial were worth $1,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ally Financial in the third quarter worth $143,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ally Financial during the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ally Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 17,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.02, for a total value of $502,046.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 715,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,753,536.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO David J. Debrunner sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $693,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 87,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,683,774.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $39.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $41.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.01 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ally Financial Inc. will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 20.43%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ALLY. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Ally Financial from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Barclays upgraded shares of Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.55.

Ally Financial Profile

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.