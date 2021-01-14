First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,598 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

First Hawaiian Bank reduced its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,303 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,598 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Prologis were worth $927,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,573,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,503,588,000 after purchasing an additional 2,758,591 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 8.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,054,679 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,694,917,000 after buying an additional 2,051,834 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new stake in Prologis during the third quarter worth about $90,890,000. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in Prologis by 9.1% during the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 8,577,655 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $863,084,000 after buying an additional 718,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Prologis by 39.7% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,950,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $196,451,000 after buying an additional 554,539 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLD shares. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Prologis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Prologis in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $100.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $126.00 target price for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.80.

Shares of NYSE:PLD opened at $95.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.81 and a 200 day moving average of $100.21. The stock has a market cap of $70.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.90. Prologis, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.82 and a 12 month high of $112.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.48). The firm had revenue of $984.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.32 million. Prologis had a net margin of 43.27% and a return on equity of 5.55%. Prologis’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 18th were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 17th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Prologis’s payout ratio is presently 70.09%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 976 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

