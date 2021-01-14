First Hawaiian Bank Sells 1,610 Shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

First Hawaiian Bank trimmed its holdings in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) by 14.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,571 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MNST. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,868,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,931,868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,767,534 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $637,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 340.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,021,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,122,000 after acquiring an additional 13,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 14,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 1,748 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Monster Beverage alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on MNST. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Guggenheim upped their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.87 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.97. The company has a market cap of $48.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.20, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.10. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $95.11.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 28.24%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Monster Beverage

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy shakes, non-carbonated energy teas, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, drug stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, food service customers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

Featured Story: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST).

Receive News & Ratings for Monster Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monster Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.