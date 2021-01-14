First Hawaiian Bank Sells 579 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

First Hawaiian Bank cut its stake in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,311 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 579 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,024,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norfolk Southern by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $240,036,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on NSC. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $207.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Argus increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $210.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $286.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $222.92.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC opened at $254.48 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $238.78 and its 200 day moving average is $215.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $69.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41. Norfolk Southern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $112.62 and a fifty-two week high of $258.17.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. As a group, research analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

