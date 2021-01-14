First Hawaiian Bank Trims Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 118 shares during the quarter. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,374,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of AJG. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 451.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,244,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $316,298,000 after buying an additional 2,656,313 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,044,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,865,000 after buying an additional 452,331 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 494.4% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 400,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after buying an additional 333,405 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,760,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $397,019,000 after buying an additional 288,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 52.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 435,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,949,000 after buying an additional 150,166 shares in the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AJG opened at $117.93 on Thursday. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 12-month low of $65.09 and a 12-month high of $129.12. The company has a market cap of $22.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $120.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $109.39.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 11.04%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist increased their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, October 7th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.53.

In related news, Director Frank E. Jr. English sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.78, for a total value of $111,780.00. Also, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total value of $2,911,914.50. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 45,200 shares of company stock valued at $5,331,241. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

