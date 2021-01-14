First Midwest Bank Trust Division Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its position in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 122,537 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $5,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 34,251 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc raised its position in Cisco Systems by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 10,666 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,348 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $802,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 13,731 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $268,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. 70.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CSCO. New Street Research upgraded Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, November 13th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 13th. UBS Group started coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Cisco Systems from $43.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Cisco Systems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.54.

In related news, EVP Maria Martinez sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $88,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Prat Bhatt sold 21,146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.38, for a total value of $896,167.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,839 shares in the company, valued at $6,138,276.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 371,384 shares of company stock worth $15,429,225 in the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems stock remained flat at $$45.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 819,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,962,219. The company has a market capitalization of $191.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.54. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.40 and a 1-year high of $50.28.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The network equipment provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $11.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.85 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 32.64% and a net margin of 21.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is currently 49.32%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

