First Midwest Bank Trust Division Decreases Stock Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division cut its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,063 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 585 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,071,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 30,100.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 3,322 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 3,311 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at $298,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter valued at $221,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 12.4% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,161 shares during the period. Finally, Arden Trust Co bought a new position in DTE Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.74% of the company’s stock.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.97, for a total value of $52,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,900 shares in the company, valued at $641,753. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,225 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total transaction of $150,221.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $332,817.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 6,217 shares of company stock valued at $797,917. Insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

DTE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $134.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $131.38.

DTE Energy stock traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $122.22. 13,757 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 902,253. The firm has a market cap of $23.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.03. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The utilities provider reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.55. The firm had revenue of $3.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 11.30% and a return on equity of 11.43%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 21st will be given a dividend of $1.085 per share. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $4.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.55%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.89%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

