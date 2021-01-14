First Midwest Bank Trust Division Has $2.65 Million Stock Holdings in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 0.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,462 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 31 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Humana by 3.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,841,212 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,900,962,000 after purchasing an additional 403,026 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Humana by 28.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,882,151 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,056,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,755,293 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Humana by 72.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,720,054 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $711,913,000 after buying an additional 724,288 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 767,126 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $317,506,000 after purchasing an additional 63,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Humana by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,145 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $279,022,000 after purchasing an additional 4,581 shares during the last quarter. 85.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 5,000 shares of Humana stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $392.76, for a total value of $1,963,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.27, for a total value of $288,903.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,879,352.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stephens boosted their price objective on Humana from $450.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Humana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $429.00 to $479.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Humana from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $423.00 to $465.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Humana from $469.00 to $496.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $456.55.

NYSE:HUM traded down $6.07 on Thursday, reaching $409.95. The stock had a trading volume of 14,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,116,236. The company has a market cap of $54.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.84. Humana Inc. has a 12-month low of $208.25 and a 12-month high of $474.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $409.61.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.27. Humana had a net margin of 5.58% and a return on equity of 22.74%. The business had revenue of $20.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.03 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is 13.99%.

Humana Profile

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

