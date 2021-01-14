First Midwest Bank Trust Division Lowers Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division decreased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 1.7% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $11,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Deere & Company during the 4th quarter worth about $208,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 11,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,105,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 28,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,738,000 after buying an additional 4,087 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $838,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,486 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Deere & Company news, CFO Ryan D. Campbell sold 14,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.22, for a total transaction of $3,793,789.86. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,440 shares in the company, valued at $2,484,796.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mary K.W. Jones sold 27,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $7,156,554.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 87,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,410,568.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 121,468 shares of company stock valued at $31,836,175 in the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Deere & Company from $201.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Deere & Company from $244.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $255.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $296.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $265.58.

Shares of NYSE DE traded up $4.22 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $305.44. The company had a trading volume of 45,335 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,984,476. Deere & Company has a 52 week low of $106.14 and a 52 week high of $304.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.65 and its 200-day moving average is $223.93. The stock has a market cap of $96.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.95. Deere & Company had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.76 per share. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 34.98%.

Deere & Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment provides various agriculture and turf equipment, and related service parts, including large, medium, and utility tractors; tractor loaders; combines, cotton pickers, cotton strippers, and sugarcane harvesters; harvesting front-end equipment; sugarcane loaders and pull-behind scrapers; tillage, seeding, and application equipment comprising sprayers, nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery; self-propelled forage harvesters and attachments, balers, and mowers; riding lawn equipment, golf course equipment, utility vehicles, and commercial mowing equipment along with associated implements; integrated agricultural solutions and precision technologies; and other outdoor power products.

