First Midwest Bank Trust Division Raises Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,865 shares during the period. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $2,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 106.6% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,778,000 after buying an additional 19,623 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 281,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,937,000 after purchasing an additional 14,503 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 38,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after purchasing an additional 8,520 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 72,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,582,000 after acquiring an additional 17,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the third quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWN traded up $3.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.52. 55,827 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,751,711. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $131.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.34. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $69.27 and a twelve month high of $143.03.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

