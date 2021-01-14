First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 1,288 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division lowered its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,912 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,288 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group accounts for about 0.9% of First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $5,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,075,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $317,103,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $224,339,000 after purchasing an additional 503,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $15,358,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on UNH. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $359.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $384.00 to $389.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.50.

NYSE:UNH traded up $0.32 on Thursday, hitting $355.36. The stock had a trading volume of 121,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,410,015. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $337.17 billion, a PE ratio of 20.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s fifty day moving average is $345.34 and its 200 day moving average is $322.90. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.88 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at $55,785,362.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.00, for a total transaction of $855,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $54,544,554. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 130,253 shares of company stock worth $43,485,730 over the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

