First Midwest Bank Trust Division Sells 266 Shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

First Midwest Bank Trust Division reduced its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,346 shares of the company’s stock after selling 266 shares during the quarter. First Midwest Bank Trust Division’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,822,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 20.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,098,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199,969 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 172.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,285,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,131,000 after acquiring an additional 813,970 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 349.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 904,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,605,000 after acquiring an additional 703,377 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 40.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,493,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,104,000 after buying an additional 430,287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the third quarter worth $54,341,000. Institutional investors own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

KMB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $181.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $167.00 target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Monday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Kimberly-Clark from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $160.00 to $146.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.89.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, Director Robert W. Decherd acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $132.67 per share, with a total value of $398,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,427,065.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KMB stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $131.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,959,078. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $110.66 and a 12-month high of $160.16. The company has a market capitalization of $44.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $135.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $144.16.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.59 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. Research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.25%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

