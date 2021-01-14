First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) Downgraded to Underweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) was downgraded by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$21.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of C$13.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 15.32% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FM. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$23.00 to C$31.00 in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$16.50 to C$31.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$20.00 to C$26.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$14.10 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) from C$21.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.44.

Shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock traded up C$0.56 on Thursday, reaching C$24.80. The company had a trading volume of 1,241,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,439,891. The firm has a market cap of C$17.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 96.04, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$21.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$15.27. First Quantum Minerals Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$4.71 and a 1 year high of C$26.72.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) (TSE:FM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.06) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.65 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that First Quantum Minerals Ltd. will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

In other First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) news, Senior Officer Hannes Meyer sold 25,602 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$19.89, for a total transaction of C$509,223.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 82,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,650,810.33. Also, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 15,002 shares of First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (FM.TO) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.19, for a total transaction of C$317,856.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$451,020.44. Insiders have sold 74,104 shares of company stock worth $1,362,075 in the last quarter.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, gold, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company operates mines, including the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Kansanshi copper-gold mine and copper smelter in Zambia; the Sentinel copper operation in North Western Province of Zambia; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; and the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland.

