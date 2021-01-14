First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Down 50.0% in December

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the December 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of FSWA remained flat at $$4.90 during trading hours on Wednesday. First Sound Bank has a twelve month low of $3.11 and a twelve month high of $5.77. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.92.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of First Sound Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

First Sound Bank provides various banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, middle-income individuals, not-for-profit organizations, entrepreneurs, professionals, and service companies primarily in Western Washington. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and sweep accounts.

