First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) traded down 1.5% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $27.07 and last traded at $27.07. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 1,054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.47.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $27.07 and a 200-day moving average of $26.92.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FAUS) by 136.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,695 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 25.45% of First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund worth $638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Further Reading: Why is the price target of stocks important?



Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Australia AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.