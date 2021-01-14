First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.
NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $12.38 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $23.29.
About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund
