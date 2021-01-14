First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.30

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:FEN) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, January 25th will be given a dividend of 0.30 per share on Friday, January 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 22nd.

NYSEAMERICAN FEN opened at $12.38 on Thursday. First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund has a 1 year low of $6.03 and a 1 year high of $23.29.

Get First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund alerts:

About First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund

First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. It is co-managed by Energy Income Partners, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector, including companies in the business of transporting, processing, storing, distributing, or marketing natural gas, natural gas liquids (including propane), crude oil, refined petroleum products, coal or electricity, or exploring, developing, managing or producing such commodities or products, or in supplying energy-related products and services.

Recommended Story: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Energy Income and Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.