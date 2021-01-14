First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) Short Interest Update

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund (NYSE:FIF) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,200 shares, an increase of 202.9% from the December 15th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 99,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

NYSE FIF traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $11.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,558. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.06. First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 4th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.64%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $237,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $614,000.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Energy Income Partners LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy infrastructure sector, including pipeline companies, utilities, and other companies that derive at least 50% of their revenues from operating or providing services in support of infrastructure assets such as pipelines, power transmission, and petroleum and natural gas storage in the petroleum, natural gas, and power generation industries.

