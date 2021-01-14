First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Bought by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 356.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,546 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,605 shares during the quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.06% of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF worth $2,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 189,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,688 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,257,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 208,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 25,674 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 221.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 180,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,926,000 after purchasing an additional 124,181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 340.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 121,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,701,000 after purchasing an additional 94,127 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ:FIXD opened at $54.40 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $54.85 and a 200-day moving average of $55.05. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $45.38 and a 52 week high of $58.74.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th were issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 24th. This is a positive change from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $8.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.22%.

