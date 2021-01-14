First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) Hits New 12-Month High at $116.29

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (NYSEARCA:FXL) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $116.29 and last traded at $116.23, with a volume of 400 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $114.62.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.58.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 78.3% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 296 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. D. B. Root & Company LLC now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 6,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Technology AlphaDEX Fund (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the StrataQuant Technology Index (the Index). The Index is an enhanced index created and administered by the AMEX, which employs the AlphaDEX stock selection methodology to select stocks from the Russell 1000 Index.

