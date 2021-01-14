FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) Insider Ryan Mangold Buys 196 Shares of Stock

FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) (LON:FGP) insider Ryan Mangold acquired 196 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 77 ($1.01) per share, with a total value of £150.92 ($197.18).

Ryan Mangold also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) alerts:

On Tuesday, November 10th, Ryan Mangold bought 248 shares of FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 60 ($0.78) per share, with a total value of £148.80 ($194.41).

Shares of LON FGP opened at GBX 75.80 ($0.99) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 70.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 50.39. The company has a market cap of £925.50 million and a PE ratio of -3.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 435.37. FirstGroup plc has a twelve month low of GBX 25 ($0.33) and a twelve month high of GBX 134.20 ($1.75).

Separately, HSBC lowered FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 60 ($0.78) in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 78.75 ($1.03).

About FirstGroup plc (FGP.L)

FirstGroup plc provides passenger transport services. The company operates through five segments: First Student, First Transit, Greyhound, First Bus, and First Rail. The First Student segment offers student transportation services through a fleet of approximately 43,000 yellow school buses in North America.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstGroup plc (FGP.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.