Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $4.31

Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. (NASDAQ:SVVC) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.31 and traded as high as $4.74. Firsthand Technology Value Fund shares last traded at $4.67, with a volume of 25,557 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $32.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 1.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The investment management company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.07 million for the quarter. Firsthand Technology Value Fund had a negative net margin of 1,813.54% and a negative return on equity of 1.47%.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Featured Article: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.