Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target Increased to $208.00 by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its price target raised by Craig Hallum from $197.00 to $208.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

FIVE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Five Below in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upgraded Five Below from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Five Below from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Five Below from $140.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Five Below presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $169.26.

Five Below stock traded up $3.03 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $195.63. 7,222 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,560. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $166.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.86. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a PE ratio of 100.37, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.14. Five Below has a one year low of $47.53 and a one year high of $195.54.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. Five Below had a return on equity of 14.72% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $476.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Five Below will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Five Below news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 12,800 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.92, for a total value of $2,072,576.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 44,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,278,951.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP George Hill sold 5,000 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.80, for a total transaction of $809,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,148 shares in the company, valued at $2,774,546.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,461 shares of company stock valued at $11,823,259 in the last three months. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Five Below by 422.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 146,053 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $666,000 after buying an additional 118,103 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC grew its position in Five Below by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 32,169 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,085,000 after purchasing an additional 5,486 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Five Below by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 38,183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,849,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Five Below by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 19,790 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,513,000 after purchasing an additional 6,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in Five Below during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

