Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Short Interest Up 773.7% in December

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, a growth of 773.7% from the December 15th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Fletcher Building stock remained flat at $$4.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.75. Fletcher Building has a 1 year low of $2.25 and a 1 year high of $4.05.

Get Fletcher Building alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Fletcher Building from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th.

Fletcher Building Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building products in New Zealand, Australia, North America, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Building Products, Distribution, Steel, Concrete, Residential and Development, Construction, and Australia segments.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Fletcher Building Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fletcher Building and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.