FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) Short Interest Down 38.6% in December

FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,080,000 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the December 15th total of 3,390,000 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,470,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

In other FLIR Systems news, Director Earl R. Lewis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.93, for a total value of $1,077,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in FLIR Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $40,000. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of FLIR Systems by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 1,636 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FLIR Systems during the 2nd quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in FLIR Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. 86.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLIR stock traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $54.32. 13,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,207,383. The firm has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.46 and a beta of 1.51. FLIR Systems has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $59.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.20.

FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $466.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $469.05 million. FLIR Systems had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 7.36%. The business’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that FLIR Systems will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of FLIR Systems from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of FLIR Systems in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. William Blair downgraded FLIR Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FLIR Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. FLIR Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.11.

FLIR Systems Company Profile

FLIR Systems, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes thermal imaging systems, visible-light imaging systems, locater systems, measurement and diagnostic systems, and threat-detection solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Industrial Business Unit, Government and Defense Business Unit, and Commercial Business Unit.

