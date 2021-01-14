Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fluor Co. (NYSE:FLR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.71.

Several research firms have weighed in on FLR. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fluor from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Fluor from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fluor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Fluor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Get Fluor alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fruth Investment Management purchased a new position in Fluor during the fourth quarter worth about $166,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in Fluor in the fourth quarter valued at about $337,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Fluor by 16.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,600 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $402,000 after acquiring an additional 6,384 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in Fluor in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Fluor by 262.4% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 977,401 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after acquiring an additional 707,675 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.88% of the company’s stock.

FLR traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.60. The company had a trading volume of 1,866,307 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,764,663. Fluor has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $20.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.84 and a beta of 2.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.59.

Fluor (NYSE:FLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 10th. The construction company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.09). Fluor had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a positive return on equity of 10.56%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Fluor will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Fluor Company Profile

Fluor Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides engineering, procurement, construction, fabrication and modularization, operation, maintenance and asset integrity, and project management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Energy & Chemicals; Mining & Industrial; Infrastructure & Power; Government; Diversified Services; and Other.

Further Reading: Dollar Cost Averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Fluor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.