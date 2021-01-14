FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) Short Interest Up 420.0% in December

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FLYLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,000 shares, an increase of 420.0% from the December 15th total of 2,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 76,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:FLYLF remained flat at $$0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,512. FLYHT Aerospace Solutions has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $1.44.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on FLYHT Aerospace Solutions in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

FLYHT Aerospace Solutions Ltd. provides real-time communications with aircrafts for the aerospace industry. It offers AFIRS and UpTime, an automated flight information reporting system (AFIRS) that capture and monitor functions from the aircraft and the black box, and voice and text messaging services; and FLYHTStream, a technology that performs real-time triggered alerting and black-box data streaming in the event of an abnormal situation in aircraft.

